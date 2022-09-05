Black Business Alliance hosts Truist

VALDOSTA — Jarmisha Hudson, Truist cluster branch leader and assistant vice president, met with a select number of Valdosta’s Black business owners for a meet-and-greet function at the end of August in recognition of National Black Business Month.
The event was organized by the Black Business Alliance Valdosta and held at the South Georgia Regional Library, organizers said in a statement.
“The meet and greet served as a way to help Hudson become familiar with more local business owners in the city and for Black business owners to have an opportunity to interact with and foster a relationship with a banking representative that has their interests in mind,” organizers said.
“This session was simply phenomenal and it is very beneficial to the community,” said Hudson, who is a graduate of Valdosta State University and a member of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority.
“I even had one or two of the small business owners reach out to me the very next day,” she added.
According to organizers, the purpose of the meet and greet was to serve as a two-way benefit for the Black business community and the guest presenter.
Adrien Dixon, who attended the session with his wife, Kimberly, expressed his satisfaction.
“My wife and I really enjoyed the event and the information that was given by the presenter,” he said. “The information that (Jarmisha Hudson) gave was relevant and had us wanting to know more.”
The meet and greet took place during the same month that the City of Valdosta proclaimed August as Black Business Month and Black Philanthropy Month. The proclamation was by presented Mayor Scott James Matheson and presented to the Black Business Alliance.
Black Business Month was founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan and eAccess Corp. President John William Templeton. Their goal was to empower Black business owners all over the country, while also highlighting the unique challenges so many of them face, organizers said.
The annual month-long recognition gives consumers and proprietors a chance to support Black businesses. It also provides a platform to focus on the growth of Black business growth and building generational wealth.
