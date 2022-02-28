Black brings campaign to S.Ga.

VALDOSTA – Gary Black, Georgia agriculture commissioner and U.S. Senate candidate, said "you can't fix everything staying up in Atlanta."
It's why he decided to campaign through the state and give status quo checks last week, visiting meet-and-greets and agribusinesses from northeast to South Georgia.
Black stopped through Valdosta along the way checking in with Sunset Farms, an agribusiness he's worked with in the past.
And while Tom Carroll, Sunset Farms owner, said there isn’t anything to fix, he and Richard Lightsey, plant manager, shared observations regarding the workforce.
Lightsey took point on the matter, saying they'll hire employees in lower level positions, train them and, in two years, find them leaving for state or federal positions.
"We don't criticize anybody for wanting to go (but) we're trying to have a reasonable way for the area that we're in," Lightsey said. "We have good benefits and everything but it's (about) figuring out what it is to make people want to stay here."
Things aren't the same as they were 40 years ago, he said, so they have to find modern solutions.
Black said the issue may not directly be on Sunset Farms to fix, rather it is more about how vocational education is portrayed.
"We underestimate the power and importance of vocational education in this country," Black said.
This is something he said he tried to emphasize as agriculture commissioner and it is something he wants to continue advocating should he become a senator.
He pined for suggestions in how to advocate to a younger crowd from both Lightsey and Carroll in which both agreed "money talks."
Lightsey said students need to be shown what kind of lifestyle can be lived and how much money companies will offer after attaining a vocational education.
Black said he remembers doing something similar in asking a group of students what they wanted to do after high school, many said they wanted to pursue psychology.
In that moment, Black provided them an analogy: What if they majored in avian biology and minored in Spanish. They'd have at least 12 companies fighting over them.
The agriculture community needs a more hands-on approach in the future, Black said.
He asked if Sunset Farms had issues with workforce through the pandemic. Carroll said no because it faced significant growth in 2021 on that front.
Lightsey said the business was able to show people they were essential workers because they were vital to continuing and strengthening the food chain.
Black shared his observations from other food suppliers. He said recognizing the importance of the workforce to the food supply chain was vital to the nation and vital to some companies having the best year they've ever seen.
Carroll said while Sunset Farms is in a good spot with its truck drivers, trucking has been a consistently tough area for the past two years. Maintenance and gas costs have increased and it has been hard to find drivers.
It's hard to start training those drivers early since the age to attain a commercial driver's license is 21 years old. Black said he'll start looking at what it takes to get the age lowered and also look at what it takes to make CDL training more accessible to the younger generation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.