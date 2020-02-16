As an avid comic reader, specifically of DC comics centered around females, I was weary of the new Birds of Prey movie. The addition of Harley Quinn, who never had involvement with the Birds of Prey, seemed like a cheap ploy for name recognition and I was generally concerned as DC has not been killing it with their cinematic universe.
However, the movie was pleasantly surprising and I left the theater feeling like I needed to invest in an outfit and hit the streets to fight bad guys with a group of girls.
The movie is colorful, explosive and charming. Not to mention, women have been grossly underrepresented in comic movies since the beginning. There have been a few wins, like DC’s Wonder Woman and Marvel’s Captain Marvel, but many female fronted comic films have either missed the mark or simply not been made.
The Birds of Prey first made a comic appearance in 1996 and has had several iterations, and members, since. Black Canary has always been a staple of the group and her representation in the new film was unique and exactly what we needed for 2020.
Jurnee Smollett-Bell was the perfect choice for the role as she not only rocks a good pair of tight pants, but she can actually sing, a pretty pivotal part of Black Canary’s character.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who has previous comic book movie experience as she played Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgram vs. the World, was also a solid choice for Huntress. Huntress may be a slightly lesser known character to those unfamiliar with the DC Universe, but she is a crossbow wielding force of nature and the movie gives her the perfect attitude.
Other familiar, to me at least, comic book turned film characters include Renee Montoya, Cassandra Cain, Roman Sionis and Victor Zsasz.
Although Harley Quinn has zero reason to ever be involved with these women, I thought the way the film brought them all together to fight a common enemy was clever and not too far outside the realm of possibility.
I am also a huge supporter of the independence of Harley Quinn from the Joker. If you’ve never taken the time to read Harley Quinn comics as she stands on her own, I highly recommend it.
The movie may currently be underperforming at the box office, but has generally been receiving positive reviews across the board. Hopefully it will begin to pick up steam and inspire more female centered comic films in the future.
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is currently playing worldwide in theaters.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
