Bird Supper tickets on sale

VALDOSTA – Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Lowndes County Bird Supper, scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the historic Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta.
The traditional event, sponsored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta, brings together hundreds of state officials and local businesses, professional and government personnel for a dinner of quail and meaningful conversations, city and county officials said in a joint statement.
“Professionals from all areas affected by legislative decisions should participate in this event, such as those from the business, education, development and construction, health care, industry, agriculture and government, to name a few,” Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter said. “It is important to have events such as the Bird Supper that allow local leaders to meet with and become familiar with their legislators and state officials, as both sides benefit from understanding the needs and philosophies of the other and from listening, which ultimately leads to better informed decision making.”
The 2022 event is being held early in the legislative session to allow attendees to have a positive impact on the issues affecting our community, region and state, officials said.
“The Bird Supper continues to serve the same purpose as it did when first organized,” Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson said. “The event provides the opportunity that participants may not have at other times of the year, and particularly during the time of year when legislation is in session with critical bills before them. I encourage our local community stakeholders be the voice for our community at this event in Atlanta.”
Tickets may be purchased for $50 each at the Lowndes County Judicial-Administrative Complex, 327 N. Ashley St., first floor-utility payment window.
For more information, contact Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick, (229) 671-2400, or City of Valdosta Public Information Office, (229) 259-3548. Information is posted at the Lowndes County Bird Supper Facebook page, and requests may be sent to birdsupper@lowndescounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.