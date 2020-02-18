Bills for Skills scheduled

LAKE PARK — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will host a Bills for Skills fundraiser 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Langwood Plantation, 7050 Lake Park Bellville Road.
The community is welcome to a casual evening of heavy hors d’oeurves and live auctions in support of the nationally recognized Wiregrass SkillsUSA Team, college officials said.
In the last three years, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has brought home more than 50 gold medals from the national SkillsUSA competition and has been one of the top medalist of all colleges in Georgia, college officials said.
SkillsUSA is a student organization that seeks to showcase the best students in career and technical education and is aimed at helping to end the skills shortage in the workforce. Students compete on a local, state and national level against other college students in their field.
"The Bills for Skills Auction will offer bidders the chance to upgrade their skills or have custom services completed courtesy of the award-winning instructors from Wiregrass," college officials said. "Some of the auction items include website design, cybersecurity audit, esthetics services for a group, digital commercial production and culinary arts catering for a group."
Funds raised from the event will be used to assist students with travel and competition supplies.
For tickets, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling (229) 333-2124.
