Bike ride revs up for charity

VALDOSTA – The Fifth Annual Ricky Dollar Charity Bike Ride is rolling back into town Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Wendy's parking lot on Bemiss Road.
Registration, which costs $15, is at 8 a.m. and kickstands are up at 10 a.m.
Proceeds benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and St. Jude Children's Hospital.
The ride is held annually in honor of Ricky Dollar, who died in November 2014 following five bypass surgeries.
He was vice president of operations for Wendy’s and he oversaw many local stores, including one in Adel, according to his family.
The 60-year-old died while in the hospital. His son, Wes Dollar, previously said his dad operated many of the Atlanta Bread Company stores.
“He was a small guy, but he had a very large presence; genuinely loved to help people achieve their dreams, and to help them foster their goals,” Wes Dollar said previously. “He was a great mentor, great coach and a great father.”
At the charity ride, there will be a 50/50 raffle and goody bags, according to organizers.
Contact Gerry Russo, (229) 561-2713, grusso@donaldsonenterprises.com, for more information.
