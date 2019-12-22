Spoiler alert: I served as Santa’s helper for all the Santa letters sent to the Valdosta Daily Times.
That having been said, there were a few items asked for that seemed to come up often in different letters.
Here are what your children really seemed to want this year:
- Unicorns, which none of them specified if they meant in toy form or a living unicorn, but one girl did mention it would help her get to school faster.
- Apple products, such as iPads, Apple watches and iPhones. This seems a little ridiculous because I don’t think I am comfortable having elementary school children have better technology than me.
- LOLs. All of the LOLs, more specifically. I don’t have children so I don’t fully know what these are, but they seem popular.
- Beyblades. Same as above; not really sure what that is but very popular.
- Large amounts of money. Children: they’re just like the rest of us.
- Pokemon cards. Now, this is a topic I’m well read on and many children asked for more Pokemon cards than actually exist, so maybe double check your facts, kids.
Letters to Santa can be found in today’s print edition.
Look for the special section.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.