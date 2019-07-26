VALDOSTA — Mary Ann Green wanted to do "Big River" without chains.
The Roger Miller musical is based on Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." Like the book, the musical is filled with grand storytelling, humor and the tragic pathos of slavery in America.
The Theatre Guild Valdosta production attracted a large number of people to auditions. Green, the show director, cast about 30 people. Several black residents were cast in the show.
Green, who is white, said she couldn't fathom instructing her black cast members to wear chains in a scene depicting the capture of runaway slaves.
So, there was a conversation. She shared her feelings. The black cast members shared their feelings, she said. They opted to do the scene with the chains.
The N-word has been a troubling point for Twain's book about racism for decades, even though it is indicative of the era depicted in "Huckleberry Finn." The word appears more than 200 times in the book.
The N-word will not be used in the Theatre Guild production, Green said, more than a week before opening night at The Dosta Playhouse.
But like the book, the heart of "Big River" is found in other language and actions.
Roger Miller is best known for songs such as "King of the Road," "Dang Me" and "England Swings." But he hit upon a big idea when he set Twain's "Huck Finn" to country and bluegrass music.
The Tony award-winning Broadway show opens with several introductory songs, reminding folks of Huck’s adventures with Tom Sawyer, attempts to civilize Huck and the ne’er-do-well intentions of Huck’s drunken father, Pap.
But the essence of the show is Huck and the escaped slave Jim traveling together on the Mississippi – the “Big River.”
On their small raft, despite the bigotry of place and time, despite the derogatory words, Jim and Huck form a father-son relationship.
With "Big River," and its diverse cast, Green said the Theatre Guild "has become truly a community theatre."
THE CAST: Brock Gilliard, Johnathan Headen, Lydia Jane Barnes, Dalton Bell, Michael Bishop, Chani Cochran, Jeff Fulp, Brawdy Gupton, Keely Hansen, Luke Hiers, Delancy Gavrielle Hsu, Hudson Hardesty Hsu, Laurana Layton, Cameron Lowery, Bill Malone, Sarah Mullens, Shanice Myrick, Kevin Newsome, Rick Patrick, Alijah Patterson, Josh Robertson, Patti Robertson, Allie Smotherman, Linda Stikkel, Angela Storrings, Boone Sutton, Jaclyn Taylor, Carol Faith Warren, Kamron Wooten.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Mary Ann Green, director; Ricardo Ipina, music director; Tasha Conrad, assistant director; Patti Cook Robertson, producer; Heather Dowdy, stage manager; Lynnette Kenworthy, set and lighting design; Brock Gilliard, Johnathan Headen, choreography; Sandi Parrish, Andrea Petty, sound; Mia Rae Barajas, lights; Kaley Goff, follow spot.
SHOWTIME
Theatre Guild Valdosta presents "Big River."
When: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 1-3; 3 p.m., Aug. 4; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 8-10.
Where: The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St.
Tickets, more information: Call (229) 24-STAGE; or visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
