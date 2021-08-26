Big Nick's closes dining room, runs drive-through

VALDOSTA – Out of an abundance of health precaution, Big Nick's on Baytree has closed its dining room, owner Nick "Big Nick" Harden, said.
Big Nick's is now drive-through only until further notice, he said.
The change came after four employees contracted COVID-19 in the last four weeks, said Harden, who had his own bout with COVID-19 in 2020.
"I see the signs," he said. "I see it happening all over again and I wanted to be ahead of that this time."
Most of Big Nick's employees are vaccinated, Harden said. Quarantines are included as protocol if an employee does contract the virus.
To operate the drive-through in an efficient manner, he said some menu items that take longer to prepare are not available.
Hours of operation for the drive-through: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
More information: 904 Baytree Road, (229) 469-6905, bignicksonbaytree.com and Big Nick's on Facebook.
