Big Nick's fundraises for employee's funeral

VALDOSTA – “Who’s going to get my meat off of the grill,” James Graham asked his boss, Nick Harden.
“James, don’t worry about the meat. We got you,” Harden said to him.
That was the last conversation the two shared before Graham collapsed in Big Nick’s on Baytree Tuesday, Feb. 25. Harden, the owner, said he died of an aortic dissection.
Moments before his passing, Harden said he urged Graham to see a doctor but the 47-year-old employee was adamant about tending to the meat.
Harden said the longterm griller took pride in his work.
Graham started working at Big Nick’s since before its establishment in May 2015. Harden said he was heavily instrumental in helping to get the restaurant started, assisting with cleaning, painting and anything else needing to be done.
"He was clutch. He was my grill master. He was everything in the restaurant,” Harden said. “He knew where everything was. He knew everything about the restaurant because he helped put it together so James was all around the utility man.”
Graham was loyal, trustworthy, silly, a jokester and Harden’s right-hand man, the restaurant owner said. Graham celebrated a birthday about one week before his passing.
“All our food reps loved him,” Harden said. “When you meet him, you wouldn’t even know how to take him, and then all of sudden, you would just love him. … Everyone loved him.”
Staff at Big Nick’s is learning to cope and readjust without Graham’s presence at the eatery stepping in and taking over his duties, Harden said.
He added the small things that only Graham did are irreplaceable.
“Him not being there is going to have to be a new normal,” Harden said. “We’re going to have to figure it out.”
To help with funeral costs, Big Nick’s is selling Boston Butts and rib slabs for $30 each until Thursday, March 5. The goal is $3,000.
Pick-up is available at the restaurant, 904 Baytree Road, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Even if people do not wish to purchase any meats, Harden said donations will be accepted via CashApp $bignickradio, PayPal bignickradio or at Gatlin Mortuary.
He said Graham will be laid to rest during the upcoming weekend.
“He was more than friend,” Harden said. “He was like a brother.”
Call (229) 469-6905 for more information.
