ADEL — After the pandemic and bad weather the previous two years, the BIG Little Paddle Race is back this year.
People can win in any of a dozen categories, or up to $300 if beating the previous winning record time, organizers said in a statement.
Participants are not required to race: "it’s a nice spring paddle anyway," they added.
On Saturday, April 24, in Reed Bingham State Park, the Ninth Annual BIG Little River Paddle Race will be held, organizers said.
There will be lunch and a kayak raffle.
"You can just paddle along this scenic three-mile stretch of tea-colored river on the Withlacoochee and Little River Water Trail among cypress trees, turtles, birds, and yes, alligators," organizers said. "Don’t pet the alligators and they aren’t likely to bother you. This race also has fierce competitors, with one past winner finishing in barely more than half an hour."
“After having to cancel the event last year due to severe weather, we are hoping for sunnier skies this year. This is a great opportunity to learn about the joys of paddling canoes and kayaks, to see the natural beauty of our region’s blackwater rivers, and to have fun while getting some outdoor exercise with family and friends,” said Bret Wagenhorst of Tifton, event organizer and a charter board member of WWALS Watershed Coalition.
WWALS President Trudy Cole said, “BLRPR is a great opportunity to meet like-minded folks and paddle a pristine section of the Little River, while supporting a great organization.”
There are several categories from fastest paddler, one- and two-person canoe (male and female), solo or tandem kayak (male and female), youngest paddler, oldest paddler, paddler from farthest away and slowest paddler.
“In 2019, the first woman across the finish line in a solo kayak was Nikki York of Adel, Ga," Wagenhorst added. "And for the first time, a canoe finished first to win the $100 cash prize. It was a two-person canoe of gentlemen from Gray, Ga.: Wayne Hale and Terry Donahue.”
Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman said, “Terry Donahue was also the oldest winner and the youngest was JRee Bush, at the minimum park age of 12. At the last race in 2019, we had 55 paddlers (57% female) in 46 canoes and kayaks, from Georgia, Florida and Mexico.”
"Nobody beat the previous year’s winning time, so this year if somebody does, they will get an additional $200 prize," organizers said. "Winners in other categories each get a special gift."
Registration is $30, only available online at wwals.net up to midnight Thursday, April 28. See http://wwals.net/pictures/2022-04-30--blrpr/
The race will start at Red Roberts Landing, on Rountree Bridge Road, off of Interstate 75 Exit 41 (Sparks). You can rent boats from Reed Bingham State Park (reservations must be arranged in advance when buying BLRPR ticket), and there is a park entrance fee of $5 per vehicle. The race finishes at the Colquitt County boat ramp on the west side of the lake.
Participants must arrange their own shuttle back to the start (or paddle back upstream after the race), organizers said. Distancing and masks may be required at start and finish, depending on COVID levels and park policies at the time of the event, and life jackets are required on the water. Event may be delayed or canceled for hazardous conditions.
