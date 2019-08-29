LIVE OAK, Fla. – It’s the last holiday of the summer and Labor Day 2019 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park is ready.
The park has planned a Saturday night fireworks show by Busy Bee, a golf cart parade, arts and crafts, candy bar bingo, disc golf, water slides, free hot dogs for the kids Saturday while supplies last, food, live entertainment and dancing in the Music Hall through Sunday evenings, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, hiking, park representatives said.
Camping and cabin rentals available.
Gate admission for non-camping day visitors for the weekend’s events is $10 per carload per day including the fireworks show.
The weekend began Thursday, Aug. 29, with Ted McMullen’s karaoke in the Music Hall, 7-10 p.m. Doors open 5 p.m. for dinner. Free admission.
Friday night, Aug. 30, local band Justin Time will be in the house beginning 8 p.m. with dancing to country, Southern rock and many other genres of music, park representatives said.
"These guys from Live Oak and Lake City are super good and have many, many fans who come out to support them," park representatives said.
Doors open 6 p.m. for dinner with prime rib special at regular price and other food on the menu.
For reservations, call (386) 364-1703.
Creekside Band plays Saturday bringing more Southern rock and country music to the dance floor. The band is a 2018 Georgia Country Music Awards Band of the Year finalist.
Creekside Band is a country/Southern rock band from Pearson.
"In the two years, the band has been together it has played venues from North Florida to Macon, Ga., including the 2019 Suwannee River Jam," park representatives said.
Doors open 6 p.m., specials posted at the door, music begins 8 p.m.
Sunday night, Bam and JaJo return to entertain at the park as the 2019 Labor Day holiday winds down with music all evening beginning 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. for dinner, order from the menu. Bam and JaJo are from Fitzgerald and are part of the Soulshine Band that entertains often at the park, playing all types of music.
The SOS Café and Restaurant will have food available at regular prices in the SOS Café daily and in the Music Hall evenings Thursday through Sunday. Free admission to the Music Hall events.
More info, call (386) 364-1683, email spirit@musicliveshere.com or go to www.musicliveshere.com.
