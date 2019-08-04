VALDOSTA — Sixty-two million is a big number.
It’s the total population of people living in Italy.
It’s how much money Rihanna makes in a year as one of the highest paid female entertainers.
It’s also the amount of money Valdosta State University raked in during the institution’s biggest comprehensive capital campaign yet.
The exact amount is $62,075,382.
It’s a number so large the organizer of the Invest Ignite Inspire capital campaign, John Crawford, VSU’s vice president of university advancement, didn’t even expect it.
“That was a nice surprise,” Crawford said. “I was hopeful we would get to $55 or $57 million. When we started getting close to $60 million, we were excited.”
To compare it to a European country’s size or a pop star’s earnings isn’t to diminish the success of the campaign, especially when just a few years back, VSU was raising less than $2 million a year on average.
For a university this size and this young, it takes a lot of work — and a lot of donors — to raise that kind of money.
“I was very optimistic we would reach it and pleased and proud that we did,” said Herb Reinhard, VSU director of athletics. “The $62 million for an institution the size of VSU — a young institution — that’s a very successful campaign.”
The Invest Ignite Inspire campaign began in June 2014 and ended just last month.
The final number was, of course, reason to celebrate, but there were cheers early on in the campaign when VSU reached its original goal of $43,250,000 within six months of the campaign.
“We worked very hard on a feasibility study,” Crawford said. “Any major capital campaign does that. Because we did our homework, we set it at $43 million. I knew we would reach that goal.”
The goal was boosted up by $10 million, and that goal would eventually be exceeded, too.
Emphasizing student success
VSU styled the campaign to allow donors to choose where their money went in five categories: student enrichment, program opportunities, athletic excellence, faculty enhancement and facility upgrades.
The shining star of the campaign was the first category dedicated to student scholarships.
Alana Heirs, an incoming senior at VSU, enrolled at the university as a chemistry major and women’s studies minor as the capital campaign was live.
She is one of the school’s many students already benefiting from that $62 million.
“When I was looking for colleges, I was worried,” Heirs said. “I worked hard in school to get as many scholarships as I could because I have four younger siblings. I was not only worried about how I would pay for school, but for all my siblings. VSU gave me the best offer.”
Along with the Pell Grant, the Zell Miller Scholarship and HOPE Scholarship, Heirs was named a Jennett Scholar, a VSU invitational-only scholarship that only five incoming freshmen earn each year.
It covers $2,500 of tuition and $2,000 of room and board every semester.
When Heirs graduates, she will earn her bachelor’s degree without any debt.
“I cried when I got the invitation to apply,” Heirs said.
The highest amount of donations went toward student enrichment at $26,617,616. Crawford said where the university would normally give out $500 million in scholarships, it was able to double that to $1.1 billion.
Rodney Carr, vice president for student success, said this has allowed his department to create various types of scholarships to help students with almost any financial barrier they’re facing.
Just this summer, Carr’s office assisted a student who is nearing the last semester but has completely run out of aid.
Because of that $26 million, the university has enough money to give this student what is called a finisher scholarship.
“They were in a state of panic, but we can provide this (scholarship) so they can graduate,” Carr said. “We just don’t want the cost to be a barrier. Our goal all across the board is how to reduce a student’s barrier to completing a degree program.”
Carr said he hopes the increase in scholarship money will not only entice high-quality students to attend VSU, but that they’ll stay.
“Our retention rate is up this fall, and that’s because of several efforts from the university,” Carr said. “This (campaign) is going to help with retention.”
Funds for everyone
Funds were also allocated to $17 million going to program opportunities, $8 million to athletics, $5 million to faculty enhancement and $3 million to facility upgrades.
Reinhard already works with donors who give to VSU athletics on a yearly basis.
The five-year period of the capital campaign was no different.
However, the amount of money earned would allow more wiggle room for the athletics department.
“The majority of those funds will ultimately be used to assist us in funding athletic scholarships,” Reinhard said. “We work hard to keep the cost of college down, but it continues to increase slightly because tuition does go up. Consequently, a scholarship goes up.”
The athletic department typically spends $1.5 billion to fund athletic scholarships, Reinhard said. There are more than 300 student athletes at VSU, and the average scholarship is $4,500.
The more money the university can put toward enrolling high-quality athletes, the more visible the school becomes, Reinhard said.
“Athletics are certainly not the most important part of the institution, but it’s the most visible thing,” Reinhard said. “We’re the front porch of the university. We get a lot of people that are aware of VSU because of our athletic program.”
Another program that is no stranger to a big donor base but that is already reaping the benefits of the $62 million is the College of Arts.
Blake Pearce, dean of the College of Arts, said the next time you’re watching a show in Whitehead Auditorium, thank donors who contributed to facility upgrades.
“We used a one-time directed gift to improve the sound system of Whitehead Auditorium,” Pearce said. “It consists of 78 speakers, amplifiers, microphones and computers that digitally tune the hall. Our goal is to turn every seat in the house into the best seat in the house.”
The project, which was five years in the making, cost the college $350,000.
That is significantly less than a new facility, Pearce said.
The capital campaign has also afforded the College of Arts student scholarships, named chairs for faculty and gallery gifts that come from and dip into most of the fundraising categories.
A total of 29,388 gifts were made by 15,229 donors that have touched and will touch the lives of every student and faculty member in all colleges, departments and services that VSU offers.
“This is a defining moment for Blazer Nation, and we are excited to have more opportunities to support deserving students in their pursuit of a college education, to expand our transformative research, and to use our collective knowledge and innovation to solve real-world problems and improve the lives of those who call South Georgia home,” VSU President Richard Carvajal said.
A future of fundraising
The $62 million is VSU’s biggest fundraising accomplishment yet.
It can be a reason to celebrate.
It can also be intimidating to think about the future of fundraising and if the university will ever reach quite a milestone again.
Crawford and his department are already working on fundraising methods.
“We won’t sustain $62 million over every five-year period moving forward, but we will go from less than $2 million to the $5 million range annually,” Crawford said. “That’s one thing the capital campaign will do. It raises the horizons of fundraising. I expect this to continue even when we’re not even in a campaign.”
Crawford said just because VSU is no longer in the capital campaign doesn’t mean fundraising stops.
The team he put together for the campaign was made up of VSU alumni, and they worked hard to build an alumni database by reaching out to other cities containing former VSU students.
“I wanted to help VSU because they were certainly there for me,” said Laura Lynn Miller, a campaign co-chair and VSU alumna. “We need to do everything we can to make it viable for the future.”
It’s also necessary to carry on because state funding for schools has long dried up, and donor funds have become a necessity for almost all universities.
Now that VSU has this bigger-than-ever donor base that made the capital campaign successful, it can already begin the next capital campaign conversations.
“The truth of the matter is that once you launch a comprehensive capital campaign, you never really stop,” Crawford said. “We’re not going to stop asking people for money and looking for projects that need donor attention.”
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.