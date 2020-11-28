VALDOSTA – A middle school teacher offers a hip-hop vibe in and out of his classroom.
Michael “C-Roks” Duren, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Valdosta Middle School, teaches his students concepts through rhymes.
His students learn about government, economics and geography in musical formats that they will remember, Duren said.
“I like to just put a song on and rap for the class, and then, I will sometimes give them the lyrics to sing with me,” he said. “Anything that helps the concepts stick is good for them.”
Rap has been a part of Duren’s life since 2006 when he first began building his skills. After relocating to Valdosta in 2010, he started recording music in studios.
Duren was first influenced by artists Eminem and Busta Rhymes, admiring their talents of being able to assemble their lyrics.
After he started touring and performing in front of large audiences, Duren said he noticed the impact he had and he no longer wished to include negative messages or language in his lyrics.
“I also realized that I was playing a larger than life character, and today, I embrace who I really am when I write my songs,” he said. “I make songs that I would want to hear and that my whole family can listen to and be proud. I want my son and my wife to be proud of the messages I put out. I still see value in all the steps that got me to where I am today even if I am not as proud of my old songs.”
He now pushes the message that people should be who they are and they don’t have to be anyone else but themselves, Duren said.
He tells other fathers to be proud of their voices and their “dad jokes.”
He describes his sound as bouncy, fun, upbeat and energetic. Duren said he has the ability to rap at various speeds and tends to be loud on the microphone.
“I make music for people with strange senses of humor and dad bods,” he said. “I try to bring energy and witty lyrics.”
Duren’s new album, “Christmas Break’n and Paper Chasing," releases Dec. 1 across all major digital platforms.
The comedic album, which was birthed during the pandemic, pokes fun at holiday happenings such as last-minute shopping and Christmas break in schools.
The idea came during the school shutdown earlier in the year. He had his wife take photos of him in his Christmas pajamas in his neighborhood.
“My neighbors were worried,” he joked.
He created a home studio and recorded all of the songs for the CD himself, he said. His friend, Iam Byrd, mixed the songs, he said.
“My favorite song from the EP is called ‘Christmas 2020,’" Duren said. “It is an ode to the crazy year we have all had and how even though it seems like everything is falling apart around us, I am still trying to put my decorations up in the middle of the chaos because Christmas has to save this year.”
To fund his holiday music, Duren crafted “The Toon Tape,” which is his first independent album. He also released the single, “Dad Bod.”
He said his CDs and merchandise sold out to fully fund his “Christmas Break’n” album.
The CD has a summer complement coming around April. The album is titled “Summer Snoozing and Pineapple Jacuzzis.”
Duren said, as a teacher, he desired to make humorous music that would be relatable to the summer and holiday breaks.
Pre-order for “Christmas Break’n and Paper Chasing” is available at c-roks.com. The package comes with a signed CD, the digital version of the CD and a signed 11-inch by 17-inch poster, Duren said. The cost is $12.
“I am getting a lot of pre-orders in, and the love is real,” he said.
