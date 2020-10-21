Beware of new phone scam

ATLANTA — Scammers are after Georgia residents' Social Security numbers, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
The state labor department warned the public Wednesday about a new phone scam making the rounds in Georgia. Callers falsely claiming to be with the labor department are ringing people up and claiming their Social Security number has been compromised and asks the person taking the call to press a button to talk with a “representative” about what to do next.
The call is made to look like it came from the labor department.
“The GDOL is not calling claimants to address potential fraud in another state,” a statement from the labor department said. “If individuals receive an automated call, please be aware of potential fraud. The GDOL will never ask for all nine digits of a Social Security number to identify a claimant. If a claimant is contacted by the GDOL, the representative already knows the claimant’s account details and will not have to ask for specific identifying information.”
Lt. Scottie Johns of the Valdosta Police Department said while he hadn’t heard of the scam cropping up in Valdosta, “this type of scam is common. You should never give out your personal information without confirming who you are speaking with. I do not know of any government agency that telephones people and requests this type of information.”
“This is just another example of how bad actors are slowing down the unemployment benefit process for Georgians,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “These tricks are being attempted all over the nation and we must be vigilant to not fall victim to these criminals.”
If an individual needs to verify his/her identity with the GDOL, they will be will be directed to ID.me, the agency’s nationally recognized partner for identity verification.
The labor department says anyone who has received a fraudulent call and has given any personal data to a potential fraudster should contact the Federal Trade Commission to report the potential identity theft at https://www.identitytheft.gov/?utm_source=takeaction.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
