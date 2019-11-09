Between You and Me: Mike Wallace

In his late 80s, Mike Wallace's voice remained sonorous and one of the most recognizable voices in television news.
"Mike Wallace is Here," a recently released documentary about the legendary newsman, who died in 2012, brings that voice back. So does a revisit to his memoir, "Between You and Me," published in the early 2000s.
It is easy to hear that great baritone voice while reading the memoir from the man who stayed decades with CBS' "60 Minutes" starting with its inception in 1968.
Wallace takes readers on many of his more memorable interviews from his tenure with "60 Minutes" and even further to when he was hosting a local TV program in New York City back in the 1950s.
He provided excerpts from these interviews as well as the back-story behind each one. Wallace shared interviews with presidents such as Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, as well as with presidential wives, such as Eleanor Roosevelt and Nancy Reagan, who was a friend of Wallace's prior to her meeting Ronald Reagan.
He shared his interviews from the Middle East, with Yasir Arafat, Anwar Sadat, the Ayatollah Khomeini.
Wallace dipped into his bag to present some of the tales behind those undercover exposes that made him famous on "60 Minutes." There are his favorite celebrity profiles, with Shirley MacLaine, Barbra Streisand, Mel Brooks, Johnny Carson, Tina Turner.
And he delved into some of the more turbulent periods of his career, such as the onset of depression in the wake of the libel suit filed against him and CBS News by Gen. William Westmoreland following a story on Vietnam, and Wallace's side of the tobacco expose which CBS held and later inspired the movie "The Insider" starring Al Pacino, Russell Crowe and Christopher Plummer playing Wallace as a bad guy.
The book remains a vastly entertaining and informative read. Wallace takes readers on excursions into history from the past 50 years – his history and the world's, but he also presents his tales in an often backroom style that gives readers a peek into the action behind the interviews.
An 80-plus-minute DVD compilation of Wallace's interviews originally came with the volume; a nice extra to match the visuals and sounds with the text.
