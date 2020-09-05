Betty and Veronica have a lot to deal with.
They both love Archie. They have both dated Archie. And in a small town like Riverdale loving and dating the same guy could and likely would be enough to end any friendship.
But not the friendship/rivalry of Betty and Veronica.
Archie Comics has published numerous stories about the two friends in Archie-titled comics as well as comics of their own.
"Betty & Veronica: The Bond of Friendship" delves into the relationship with what Archie Comics touts as its "first-ever original young adult graphic novel."
"There are a number of truths in Riverdale – Archie Andrews will forever be clumsy and love-struck, Jughead Jones has an appetite that can never be satiated, Pop’s will always serve the best burgers and shakes and Betty and Veronica will be best friends no matter what comes between them," according to Archie Comics.
"But when a career day at Riverdale High has the two BFFs examining their futures, they start to wonder just where they’ll end up — and how their lives may take very different paths.
"This original graphic novel explores the unbreakable bond that allows Betty and Veronica’s friendship to withstand the tests of space and time."
Jamie L. Rotante wrote the story with art by Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli.
The book was released this past week.
