Beta Club completes service project

LAKE PARK – BARC Humane Society received more than 800 items from Lake Park Elementary School Junior Beta Club.
LPE Junior Beta Club collected donations from Feb. 21 through March 4 for a service project.
“The students voted on which community service project they wanted to do,” Kimberly Cliett, Junior Beta sponsor, said. “They created posters, made announcements and wrote letters to classrooms to promote their cause.”
BARC Humane Society is a foster-based animal rescue organization serving Lowndes and Brooks County areas in South Georgia.
Students collected donations every morning from classrooms and kept a total of how many donations were received.
Early in the week, the Beta Club had 500 donations, By March 4, it counted a total of 835 items.
“We collected 835 items, one of which was a $100 Amazon gift card," Cliett said. "The community really stepped up and did a great job.”
LPE Junior Beta officers are Sophia Lindsey, president, fifth grader; Courson Moore, vice president, fifth grader; Sydni Rivera, treasurer, fourth grader; Brooke Tolle, secretary, fifth grader.
To learn more about BARC Humane Society or to donate, visit BARChumanesociety.org.
