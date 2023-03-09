NASHVILLE — A Berrien County woman has been sentenced to life in prison for a number of sex crimes, according to authorities.
Madison King, 23, of Nashville was sentenced at a state level to life in prison for aggravated sodomy, a life sentence for aggravated child molestation, 50 years in prison for trafficking a person for sexual servitude and 50 years for incest, according to a statement from the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office.
She had already been sentenced in federal court in 2021 to 25 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to produce, distribute, possess and receive child pornography, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement. She had pleaded guilty to the federal charges in 2020.
In July 2019, local, state and federal law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Tallahassee, Fla., residence of King’s co-defendant, Gregory Johnson, according to the justice department statement.
While conducting the search, authorities found messages on Johnson’s phone that demonstrated Johnson and King had conspired to produce child pornography, including video clips and pictures King had taken and sent to Johnson, the justice department said.
Johnson pleaded guilty to three federal charges of production of child pornography and a federal charge of coercion and enticement of a minor and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the justice department said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.