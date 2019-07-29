VALDOSTA — A Berrien County woman has been arrested on sex charges involving a toddler, according to the district attorney.
Madison King, 21, has been charged with aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation, according to a statement from District Attorney Dick Perryman.
King was arrested in her Nashville home by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in the Berrien County jail on no bond, the statement said.
She was arrested July 16, said Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk. The incidents with the child stretch back "possibly for last few months," the sheriff said.
Perryman said, “My office worked with Sheriff Ray Paulk and his investigators in moving this investigation quickly once we became aware of the situation. Sheriff Ray Paulk and his office took swift action to protect this child, conduct an investigation and make an arrest. My office will now seek justice and safety for this young victim. The investigation into this matter continues, and it is likely that additional charges will be taken. My office is committed to prosecuting this case to the fullest in accordance with the law and the facts revealed by the investigation.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
