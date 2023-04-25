NASHVILLE — Years change, tends come and go, but Berrien tennis winning in state tournaments remains a constant. The Lady Rebels won Monday, April 24, over Savannah Arts Academy to advance to the elite eight.
Berrien won by a 4-0 score, setting them up to play either Model or Walker in the quarterfinals.
“We came out focused and played extremely well,” said head coach Jarrett Luke. “It’s always good to get a win, but wins this time of year just means a little more.”
Emmi Warren and Kailey Griffin earned the first victory of the day, 6-1, 6-1, in doubles. Their other doubles team, Lexi Knight and Joci Holbrook gave them a commanding 2-0 lead by winning straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.
The clincher came from Brooklyn Cersey, 6-3, 6-1. Moments later, Luke said Kayla Wiley wrapped up a 6-3, 6-1 singles match. Karla Wiley had won her first set, 6-2 when she was pulled.
Berrien’s record is now 19-5. This is the 10th consecutive year the squad has advanced to at least the elite eight. During this streak, the Lady Rebels have made seven final fours and two state finals.
Berrien opened with a bang in the state tennis tournament, earning a 5-0 victory over Rutland’s Lady Hurricanes.
Not only was it a shutout for Berrien in match wins, but also in sets and even games. Every match ended 6-0, 6-0.
Singles winners were Cersey, Karla Wiley and Kayla Wiley. Doubles combines were Knight and Holbrook; and Warren and Griffin.
Berrien’s boys team won as well, defeating Central of Macon, 5-0.
Hamp Sirmans won 6-2, 5-7, 10-6. Connor Fender won 6-0, 6-1, and Stoney Cooper was victorious, 6-0, 6-0. In doubles Rowan Mathis and Jake Moody earned a 6-0, 6-0 win while Andrew Flowers and Landon Exum won by forfeit.
Steven Roberts is head coach of the Rebels.
The season ended for Berrien at the Sweet 16, with them falling to Brantley County on April 21, 3-0.
