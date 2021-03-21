Berrien teen dies in Lowndes wreck

VALDOSTA — A Berrien County teenager died in Lowndes County last week in a one-vehicle accident, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement this weekend.
The youth, aged 13, was riding a Kawasaki Teryx LE 800 recreational vehicle when he lost control and was ejected at 6:41 p.m., March 14, the statement said.
The teen was taken to South Georgia Medical Center but died, the statement said.
The crash took place in the 6000 bock of Old Naylor Road, the patrol said.
The GSP did not identify the teen.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.