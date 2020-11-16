VALDOSTA – Gov. Brian Kemp recently appointed Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk to the Peace Officers Standards Training Council, according to a statement from the governor's office.
Paulk joined the Berrien County Sheriff's Office in 1994; he was promoted to captain in 2007 and later to chief deputy in 2010, according to the release.
Paulk has worked alongside county officials to get more school resource officers and to implement the CHAMPS program, which is geared toward educating fifth graders on drugs and bullying, the release stated.
The sheriff is married with four children and one grandchild, state officials said.
