Berrien man sentenced for assault

NASHVILLE — A Berrien County man was sentenced to prison recently after pleading guilty to a 2018 assault, according to the district attorney's office.
Christopher Lee Manders, 47, received 10 years in prison for aggravated battery, two counts aggravated assault and three other felony charges, according to a statement from the office of Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman. He entered his plea and was sentenced Sept. 12, according to the Berrien County Superior Court clerk's office.
The prosecution asked for 15 years in prison but the judge handed down a sentence of 10 years in prison and an additional 10 years on probation, the statement said. He has also been banished from Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties for the entire 20 years and must attend domestic violence prevention classes once released from prison.
Manders pleaded guilty to a 2018 assault against a woman and a minor child, according to the statement.
Sentencing was argued before the judge because there was no sentencing agreement before the plea, Perryman's office said.
"I am proud to see this man sentenced to a full decade in prison for his violent crimes. It is a priority in this office to send violent criminals to prison in order to protect the citizens of this circuit. I must commend Sheriff Ray Paulk and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work on this case. I am also proud of my staff for all their hard work and must commend Assistant District Attorney Annika Register for her efforts. It is crucial that we continue to pursue and prosecute these cases for the benefit of our community and the safety of our citizens," Perryman said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
