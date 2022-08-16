Berrien man faces arson charges

NASHVILLE — A Berrien County man has been arrested on dozens of charges of woods arson and endangering human life.
In late July, a series of suspicious forest fires caused the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to ask for help from the Georgia Forestry Commission’s law enforcement division, a statement from the commission said.
On Aug. 4, while investigators were at the scene, 10 more fires were set. A search using commission aircraft and a K9 unit from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office began; the suspect — described as a 37-year-old man — was taken into custody without incident, the commission said.
He faces 55 charges in 13 fires that burned 13.7 acres; if convicted he could be sentenced to 105 years in prison, according to the statement.
“This suspect was already on 10-year felony probation for family violence,” said Berrien
County District Attorney Chase Studstill. “That may result in a separate prison sentence, based on his new arrest on arson charges.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
