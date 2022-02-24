Berrien man charged with home invasion, rape

VALDOSTA — A Berrien County man is charged with rape and home invasion after a pair of incidents earlier this week, police said.
At 10:28 a.m., Feb. 21, officers responded to a city residence after a woman called E911 to report her ex-boyfriend had forced his way into her home, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The woman told officers the suspect had forced his way into her home and pointed a gun at her while her 3-year-old son was standing next to her. The woman grabbed a baseball bat and hit the man several times until he ran, police said.
At 7:10 a.m., Feb. 22, officers responded to a home in Valdosta after a woman called to report she had been sexually assaulted by someone she knew. The woman said that on Feb. 18, she was in a vehicle with the same suspect from the home invasion when he pulled behind a business in the 2400 block of Bemiss Road, parked and then sexually assaulted her, the statement said.
Ob Feb. 22, detectives obtained arrest warrants against a 29-year-old Nashville man on charges of felony home invasion, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, misdemeanor pointing a gun at another and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree, police said.
Police in Nashville arrested the suspect; on Feb. 24, an additional arrest warrant was obtained for rape, the statement said.
“I am extremely proud of the dedicated work our detectives did to obtain evidence to identify (the offender) in both of these cases and obtain arrest warrants for him. We appreciate the assistance of the Nashville Police Department to ensure he was taken into custody quickly,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
