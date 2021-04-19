Berrien honors WWI soldiers with historical marker

NASHVILLE – On Oct. 6, 1918, just six weeks prior to the end of World War I, two troop carriers carrying American soldiers to the European theater collided with one another.
The HMS Otranto was severely damaged and sank off the coast of Scotland, taking the lives of more than 400 American soldiers, sailors and crew members. It is considered the greatest maritime loss of life in WWI.
æAmong those who lost their lives that day were 25 soldiers from Berrien County. Every community in what was then Berrien County – Nashville, Adel, Ray City, Lenox, Sparks, Cecil, Enigma and Alapaha – all lost one or more of their fine sons," according to a statement from Berrien County historians.
Berrien County lost more soldiers in one day, per capita, than any other county in the state.
"In honor of all those victims of the Otranto disaster, as well as the other lives that were lost through military engagements in the Great War, the citizens of the county commissioned the erection of a worthy monument to their sacrifice," organizers said.
An Americus sculptor, Ernest M. Viquesney created a molded-copper soldier figure titled, “Spirit of the American Doughboy,” to be mounted atop the large marble monolith with each soldier’s name inscribed in the stone.
The sculpture was the first creation of more than 150 copies produced by Viquesney for communities all across America. The monument was installed on the Courthouse Square in Nashville in 1921; however it was not unveiled until 1923 when the funds were finally raised to pay for it.
Since, several of those communities became part of Cook County, and Lanier County, according to the statement. However, there has never been any marker associated with the monument to explain its relevance to the names inscribed or the circumstances surrounding the events that took their lives.
Almost 100 years later, the Georgia Historical Society in conjunction with the Berrien Historical Foundation has authorized an official state marker to be placed adjacent to the monument on the square, acknowledging its story.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, on the Courthouse Square, there will be an unveiling ceremony of the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” historical marker. The public is encouraged to attend this special occasion honoring the lives of Berrien County’s young men, and all the men from every county who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Great War, organizers said in a statement.
