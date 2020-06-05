NASHVILLE — Berrien County has registered its first COVID-19 death, according to health authorities.
The victim was a woman, 61; it wasn’t known if she had any underlying health conditions, according to Kristin Patten, public information officer for the South Health District.
This brings the total count of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the district to 51, she said.
There are 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berrien County, according to the South Health District’s website.
“We are saddened to learn of the death of another resident of our district,” said Dr. William R. Grow, M.D., FACP, district health director. “We continue to encourage all of our residents of our district to remain vigilant on social-distancing, proper mask usage and hand hygiene to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Slowing the spread of this disease is the most important step we can take to prevent more lives from being lost.”
