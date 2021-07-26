Berrien County man charged with murder

NASHVILLE — A Berrien County man faces murder charges after a weekend incident that left another man dead and a woman seriously injured, police said.
Around midnight Saturday, Nashville police were dispatched to a possible homicide in the 700 block of South Davis Street, a Nashville Police Department statement said.
Officers said they found the suspect at the front door of the residence, and he was detained.
Inside, a woman was found in a bedroom with severe wounds to the head and face. Officers also found a dead adult man with severe head trauma in a separate bedroom, the statement said.
A third victim, a 19-year-old man, had non-lethal injuries, police said.
The woman was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and later transferred to a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where she was listed Monday in critical condition, the statement said.
Jared Dean Zisman, 20, was charged with one count of felony aggravated battery (family violence), two counts of felony aggravated assault (family violence) and one count of felony murder, the police statement said. He remains in the Berrien County Jail.
The names of the victims have not been released yet pending notification of family. The suspect lived at the residence, police said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
