Bennett receives Hugh Watson Award

VALDOSTA – Southeast Regional Credit Union Schools has named Eric Bennett of Southeastern Credit Union as the 2022 Hugh Watson Award winner.
Selected by vote of his classmates, Bennett accepted the award during the 2022 session of the Southeast CUNA Management School in Athens, company representatives said in a statement.
"The award recognizes the exceptional contributions he has made to the class as a whole over the course of the three-year program and his outstanding leadership skills," they added.
Born and raised in Valdosta, Bennett joined Southeastern in 2017 and serves as the chief lending officer for the credit union, which services 14 counties in the South Georgia area. Prior to joining the credit union, he spent approximately 15 years in the community banking industry, serving in various roles including branch manager and as a consumer, mortgage and commercial lender.
Upon receipt of the award, Bennett expressed his gratitude for the recognition and for what he learned through the program.
“SRCUS has provided me with the tools to be a better leader in my credit union,” Bennett said. “It was an honor to serve as the class president for the 2022 graduating class. I was able to meet and make lifelong friendships with fellow credit union leaders. Being chosen by my peers to win the Hugh Watson Award is a huge honor. I am blessed by being in a class of great leaders, who are all just as deserving of this award. I am thankful for the opportunity to attend SRCUS.”
In 2015, SRCUS instituted the Hugh Watson Award to recognize an outstanding third-year student who demonstrates the characteristics of leadership and excellence – traits embodied by Hugh Watson, the award’s namesake.
Watson joined the SRCUS faculty in 1971 and during his tenure, he taught in all three years, served as academic coordinator and facilitated the third-year simulation for 43 years. Upon his retirement from SRCUS, the Hugh Watson Award was established.
