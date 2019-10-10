Bennett named Greatest American scholar

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School senior Jylon Bennett was the recipient of the 2019 Greatest American Rivalry Student Athlete Award during the Winnersville pre-game show at Lowndes High School’s Martin Stadium.
Bennett is a Georgia certificate of merit scholar and is ranked in the top 5 percent of his graduating class, school officials said.
He is the treasurer of the VHS Beta Club and a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. Upon graduation, Bennett said he plans to attend college to pursue a degree in civil engineering.
The Greatest American Rivalry series shines the spotlight on top high school football rivalries across the nation. The top senior student athlete from each school receives the Rivalry Scholar Student-Athlete Scholarship Award, school officials said.
