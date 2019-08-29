Benefit drive, food trucks come to city

VALDOSTA – City officials will be busy in coming days sponsoring two events for the community.
– The Valdosta Fire Department fulfills its yearly mission to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association by hosting the Fill the Boot drive.
Firefighters will sit in front of Sam’s Club, Walmart and Piggly Wiggly, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 29-30, and 1-6 p.m., Aug. 31, for donations.
Campaign funds will provide resources for MDA to “advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community,” according to a city statement.
MDA sends more than 130 kids to a Florida summer camp, which is free for families.
“The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia,” said Jasmyne Stanley, MDA development director.
“We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
– Valdosta Main Street hosts Food Truck Thursday 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 19, at the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue.
New vendors are being scheduled to allow for diversity, according to city officials.
A volleyball net, a corn-hole board, a sand pile for kids and a bounce house have been included during past Food Truck Thursdays.
Tents, tables and chairs are provided but organizers encourage residents to bring their own chairs.
Goodtime Jr. Music Shed performs each event.
