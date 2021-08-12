Ben Hill County schools closing, going virtual

FITZGERALD — Ben Hill County schools will be closed starting Friday and lasting through Aug. 20, a letter from the school system said.
A large number of students either have tested positive for, or have been quarantined for, COVID-19, the letter said. The letter was posted to the school system’s Facebook page.
All extracurricular and sports activities are canceled for all schools for Aug. 12-13, the letter said.
In the meantime, the schools will rely on virtual learning and all students will be required to log on with their digital devices at home each day. Attendance will be recorded when students log on from individual computers.
Meals will be delivered on school buses to bus stops on Friday, Aug. 13, Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 19. The bags will consist of two breakfasts and two lunches each, a posting on the school district’s Facebook page said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.