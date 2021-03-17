VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta engineering department recently completed a sidewalk project on Bemiss Road.
Funding for the project came from SPLOST VII, a one-cent sales tax passed by voters standing for special purpose local option sales tax, city officials said in a statement.
The project took 90 days to complete and cost an estimated $85,000, city officials said.
The project provides pedestrians "a safer walking experience when traveling on Bemiss Road between Lakeland Avenue and Pinewood Avenue," city officials said. "Sidewalks were restored in this area so that citizens would no longer have to walk on the grass and near vehicles on the roadway. The sidewalks are now equipped with handicap ramps making them wheelchair accessible."
Kevin Tolliver, engineering project manager, said this has been a long-requested project.
“Well, I certainly think that pedestrians will appreciate this project; it has been requested for about two to three years and now that it is done citizens seem to be very grateful for it,” Tolliver said.
The engineering department is "dedicated to making the city a safer place and has already sent a bid out for their next project on Lee Street," city officials said.
Currently, there are no sidewalks on Lee Street between Martin Luther King Drive and Griffin Avenue. The terrain in this area is uneven, making it difficult to travel on foot, bike or wheelchair, city officials said.
