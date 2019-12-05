VALDOSTA – Greenthumbs will be ablaze Thursday evening.
Pretoria Fields Collective, a brewery out of Albany, Ga, will host a hemp symposium at the Lowndes County Civic Center between 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The symposium, co-hosted by the University of Georgia Extension and TriEst Ag Group, will discuss ecologically minded hemp farming with local farmers.
The symposium will include hemp experts and farmers giving presentations on hemp research, growing hemp, selling hemp biomass and licensing. The event will also have a Q&A portion, and dinner will be provided.
Registration is free and be done at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pretoria-fields-collective-hemp-symposium-with-q-a-tickets-82053655693
For more information call, 229-518-6165 or email hemp@pretoriafields.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.