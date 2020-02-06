VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance has plenty of "Avasts" and Aye, Mateys!" ready for all who come aboard.
"How I Became a Pirate" sets sail this weekend at VSU and to several schools throughout South Georgia in the coming weeks. The show is the annual children's production.
The title may sound familiar to some children, teens and adults. The 55-minute musical by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman is based on the colorful children's picture book by Melinda Long and David Shannon.
In homage to the book, scenic designer Ruth A. Brandvik's set includes several scenes that fold out like the pages of a book, said Ian Andersen, show director. The set should give the stage the impression of a giant pop-up book come to life.
Emily Borchert, costume designer, paid close attention to the clothing in the book. The characters look like they stepped out of David Shannon's illustrations. Student actor Robert Erdman, for example, looks like a real, breathing Captain Braid Beard.
VSU Theatre provides a play synopsis adapted from theatricalrights.com: "Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacobs, as they try to find the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can't find on any map. The whole family will love this delightful and swashbuckling musical adventure."
And hopefully school children, too.
Annually, VSU Theatre & Dance presents the children's show at Sawyer Theatre on campus but also spends weeks in February and March touring schools throughout the region. Performers, costumes, sets and props are crowded into vehicles early in the morning, bringing live theatre to schools both near and far.
Andersen said the songs are fun but also have meaning. He said his favorite song is "It's Good to be Home."
"It's fun to travel and have adventures," Andersen said, "but when it's all over, it's good to be home."
Even for pirates.
THE CAST: Taylor Gay, Robert Erdman, Braeden Baldwin, Marcus McGhee, Savannah Kennedy, Alex Seelmeyer, Isabel Markowski, Dylan Van Slyke, Kate Zerbian, Josh Thomas.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Ian Andersen, director; Cortlyn Mays, stage manager; Nina Kossler, choreographer; Phillip Brulotte, technical director; Ali Nicholson, sound design; Ruth A. Brandvik, scenic design; Emily Borchert, costume design; Joseph Mason, music design.
SHOWTIME
Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance presents "How I Became a Pirate."
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7; 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Where: Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information: More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts, for public shows; for tour information or to book a school tour date for February or March, contact Jacque Wheeler, (229) 253-2914.
