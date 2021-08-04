VALDOSTA –Beautiful Creations by Chanel will host its 13th Annual Tools for School on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Beautiful Creations serves underserved communities in Valdosta and Quitman, partnering with Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity to provide 500 book bags to the children in Valdosta.
The school supplies are purchased thanks to donations from many local entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals, organizers said. Each book bag will include: paper, notebook, folders, pencils crayons or colored pencils, erasers, glue, toothbrush, floss and a protective mask.
The campaign will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Orla West to provide 100 bags to the children present. Then the group will drive to Hudson Docket to provide 100 bags. They will then go on to Park Chase and Brittany Woods and distribute 100 bags in each subdivision. Finally, they will end their work in Valdosta at Azalea Woods to hand out a final 100 book bags.
Beautiful Creations by Chanel is partnering with Jewels for Julie in Quitman to distribute 100 book bags with paper, pencils, folders, crayons or colored pencils, tooth brush and floss to students there. That distribution of book bags will begin at 4 pm at Jewels for Julie.
