Bearing Witness: VSU art exhibit creates an experience

VALDOSTA – The saying is true for all art but perhaps even more so for the current Valdosta State University exhibit.
You've got to see it to fully appreciate it.
"Bearing Witness," featuring the art installations by Margi Weir, has been on exhibit for a couple of weeks already. The exhibit continues this week, concluding with a reception and artist's talk, noon-1 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Weir is an associate professor of painting and drawing at Wayne State University in Detroit. She earned a grant from the Puffin Foundation last year for her work on "Justice in America" exhibited in shows in San Antonio, Texas, Washington, Penn., at Washington and Jefferson College and at the Peace and Justice Center Gallery in Detroit.
She "calls upon figurative arrangements and presents them in a tapestry-like fashion; the juxtaposition of elements creates unique pleasing patterns, blurring — but not hiding — the socio-political and ecological themes in her pieces," according to a statement from VSU Department of Art & Design.
Her work weaves an eclectic mix of media – drawing, sculpture, painting, illustration, words, installation – creating a three-dimensional art that reaches out to involve the viewer in a public experience then pulls the viewer close for a more personal encounter. Colors, shapes and dialogue coalesce into as wide a range of emotions that must be experienced to fully explain it.
"One entire wall is transformed into a multi-media installation depicting four unjust scenarios entitled 'Justice Quartet,'" according to VSU. "Many of the other large works covering the walls are from a series entitled the 'Politics of Hue' which depict the symbols and associations of color, and our perception of our culture and the world in which we live."
"My work, creative research, has always been about topics that are personal even if political," Weir said in an artistic statement. "It is often the only way that I can come to terms with things that anger me or frighten me. I have become so horrified by the level of anger and division in this country that I must take a look at it through making work about it. I don’t expect my work to change anything, but through a juxtaposition of images, I hope the viewer will come away with a continued questioning of their own."
GALLERY
Valdosta State University Department of Art & Design presents "Bearing Witness: Installations by Margi Weir."
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Brookwood and North Oak streets.
When: The show runs through March 6.
Reception: A free, public reception and artist talk are scheduled for noon-1 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.
Admission: Free.
More information: Contact Julie Bowland, gallery director, (229) 333-5835, jabowlan@valdosta.edu.
