Beale named Hospital Hero

VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County board of trustees recognized Dr. Gregory Beale as the hospital hero for May.
Beale was honored for his physician leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials said in a released statement.
“The competence, compassion and commitment displayed by Dr. Beale over the course of a very long career and more specifically during the COVID-19 crisis deserves recognition," said Dr. Brian Dawson, South Georgia Medical Center chief medical officer. "Over the past months his actions have demonstrated a level of professionalism that is in keeping with the highest traditions of the medical profession."
Beale is a pulmonologist at South Georgia Medical Associates and has been in practice for more than 30 years, hospital officials said. At SGMC, Beale serves a number of leaders roles to include Department of Medicine chairman, medical director of infection prevention and medical director of respiratory therapy.
Dr. Sid Staton, SGMC chief of staff, echoed the sentiment commending Beale for his leadership and tireless work behind the scenes.
Ronald E. Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, thanked Beale, stating, “Dr. Beale’s clinical leadership is truly a blessing to this hospital and community and we are grateful for his dedicated service."
