QUITMAN – Calvary Christian Center Church sponsors a Bobtail Convoy Parade this weekend.
Line up is 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15, with parade starting 11 a.m., organizers said in a statement.
"The event is held to honor truckers who worked and are still working through the pandemic," organizers said.
All trucks will need to meet at Veterans Stadium, 61801 Moultrie Highway.
To participate, donate or serve, contact Lyndell Jones, (229) 375-8840; or Pastor Bobby Christian, (229) 412-7862.
