VALDOSTA – The Battle of the Badges blood drive is scheduled 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the City Hall Annex multi-purpose room.
Anyone who donates blood at Battle of the Badges will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, city officials said in a statement. Anyone who donates between July 1-31 will automatically be entered to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott's Berry Farm.
Pre-registration for the event is "extremely important as it allows the Red Cross to supply an adequate number of staff and significantly reduces wait times," city officials said. "We ask all participants to please pre-schedule their appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and enter the search code: cityval."
