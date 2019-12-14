Batman: Knightmares

Tom King has done amazing things with the Caped Crusader during his five-year-plus run on the monthly "Batman" comic.
Given the 80-year history and over-saturation of Batman, King finds rich new veins to explore with Batman, Gotham and the Dark Knight's coterie of supporting characters and villains.
For example, King spent an entire issue on a multiple-course gourmet dinner where Bruce Wayne negotiates a possible truce between warring gangs led by the Joker and the Riddler.
The latest trade paperback collection of King's "Batman" may push the envelope a little too far for many readers. Collecting issues 61-63 and 66-69, each issue is a separate dream. Batman is being held captive and unconscious somewhere leaving only his dreams for him and readers for several issues.
Batman dreams he's dealing with an angry kid serial killer who believes he is Bruce Wayne; he is tormented by Professor Pyg; he dreams he's still with Catwoman after their engagement collapsed; he dreams Clark Kent throws him a bachelor party while Lois Lane and Catwoman party in Superman's Fortress of Solitude.
Read collected, one after the other, the conceit of Batman trapped with his dreams and haunted by his subconscious is entertaining. But it must have been maddening for readers following the monthly issues. They likely wondered if they had missed the preceding issue, or forgotten it entirely.
What's happening isn't explained until the end of the arc, even in the collection. That is assuming it's the end of the story. Because Batman discovers the answer to the mystery while still dreaming.
But the story is never really about who is doing this to Batman. No. It's about the psyche of Batman and Bruce Wayne and what is he doing to himself.
