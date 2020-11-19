Basin for wastewater plant finished

VALDOSTA — A basin intended to prevent overflows at the city’s wastewater treatment plant has been completed.
The basin, referred to as an equalization basis, was built by the city’s utilities department at the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant and took four months to build.
“We originally estimated this project to cost $2.3 million but it actually came in under budget at $1.8 million, due to work that was done in house ahead of time by our hard-working city employees,” City Manager Mark Barber said in a prepared statement.
Heavy rainfall in December 2018 caused a spill. The plant, which is only designed to handle about 12 million gallons of wastewater a day, became inundated with an estimated 37 million gallons.
“Adding the additional 7.8 million gallons of storage capacity will allow the WWTP to take in the excess flows after the rainfall and pump that wastewater back through the treatment process to get it properly treated so that it can then be discharged,” Utilities Director Darryl Muse said.
“The Equalization Basin Project has been a priority of mine since I took on the role of city manager. We’ve been working hard to fund projects that will improve our utilities system and prevent any issues that may impact our Withlacoochee River,” Barber said.
Additional measures to deal with heavy rain include adding generators, transfer switch work at 10 lift stations and $450,000 of work at the Mud Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, the statement said.
Valdosta has long had trouble with sewage spills into the Withalcoochee River, resulting in problems not only for Lowndes County but for downstream Florida counties.
A year after the 2018 spill, the city experienced a 7.5 million gallon sewage spill in December 2019 and was fined $122,000 by Georgia's Environmental Protection Division. The EPD consent order, published April 27, outlined 12 measures for the City of Valdosta to establish and follow, in addition to the $122,000 fine.
The December 2019 spill, caused when an outside contractor failed to reconnect a sensor, was the largest in recent years in Valdosta and resulted in a tense January public forum between local and North Florida officials and residents.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
