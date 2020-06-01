REMERTON – Bars, nightclubs and event spaces could reopen Monday in Georgia, but that doesn't mean things will be the same as before.
Businesses choosing to open will be required to adhere to nearly 40 mandatory social distancing and sanitation measures including screening workers and limiting occupancy. Patrons in bars and nightclubs are limited to 25 people or 35% of business capacity.
The City of Remerton, which is locally known for its nightlife, had already seen some of its bars open under the restaurant rules. Remerton Police Lt. Derrick Sinclair said he has already been canvassing the area to ensure rules are enforced and will continue to do so as more bars decide to open their doors.
Sinclair said the businesses in Remerton have been measured and owners have been informed of how many people can be in the building at a given time.
During the time these locations were serving as restaurants, they were unable to do bar-like procedures, such as a cover charge.
“Everybody's been trying to stay within guidelines,” Sinclair said. “This is a whole new world for all of us.”
He added that while Remerton officers already patrol locations to ensure everything is going smoothly, they will keep an eye out for any guideline violation.
Sinclair said if a business violates the orders, officers will give citations. After two citations, the business can be closed.
“Hopefully, it won't ever come to that,” Sinclair said.
Albert Slone, owner of The Patterson in Valdosta’s downtown, said last week he doesn’t know how the governor’s executive order reopening bars, nightclubs and event venues will affect his business.
The Patterson is a large rental space on North Patterson Street. Slone said The Patterson is mostly rented for wedding receptions staffed by caterers; as a result, he has no employees of his own in The Patterson.
“It’s confusing,” Slone said. “Do I have to enforce the governor’s orders as the building owner, or if I rent it, do (the caterers) do it?”
As he sees it, his responsibility should be “to inform everyone what the guidelines are,” Slone said. “I don’t know that I have police power (to enforce the guidelines).”
The Patterson is normally used for private-invitation events with anywhere from 150-350 people, Slone said — well above Gov. Brian Kemp’s 25-person meeting limit.
Although Kemp’s order allows event venues to open Monday, all of The Patterson’s June bookings have been cancelled, Slone said.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
