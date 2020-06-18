Barricaded man surrenders in Cook County

ADEL — Police arrested a man who had barricaded himself with a gun in a motel bathroom Monday, according to authorities.
At about 5:30 a.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motel off Interstate 75 Exit 39, according to a sheriff’s office statement. When deputies knocked on the door, a woman said the suspect had fled into the bathroom with a handgun.
The woman was escorted from the room but the armed man refused to leave the bathroom, the statement said.
Specialized response units from the Adel Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist. Guests, employees and visitors to the Super 8 Motel were escorted to safety.
A Lowndes County deputy acting as a negotiator persuaded the suspect to surrender, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
At 9:42 a.m., the suspect passed the firearm under the bathroom door and surrendered to authorities, the statement said.
Curtis Robinson, 26, of Adel, was booked into the Colquitt County Jail on charges of home invasion, aggravated assault and armed robbery in connection with an earlier incident in Colquitt County, the statement said. He will face additional charges in Cook County, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
