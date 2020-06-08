VALDOSTA – The Barnes Foundation showed its support to the community by awarding grant funds to charitable organizations serving the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Southside Recreation Center received a grant from the Barnes Foundation to provide funding for an afternoon meal program, foundation representatives said in a statement.
The Southside Recreation Center will provide afternoon meals for the children of essential workers and other parents that cannot take advantage of the free meals offered to children during the lunch hour. The center, 604 S. Oak St., is the only site in Valdosta operating during the afternoon hours to provide meals for children.
Children will receive cold meals from Second Harvest of South Georgia. However, Southside seeks partnering with area restaurants, community businesses and community organizations to provide hot meals that can be served to children and families during the afternoon hours.
A contactless delivery system will be used to distribute meals 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, representatives said. The site will provide an afternoon meal and breakfast items for children 18 and younger.
Anyone wanting to provide full meals, meal items or monetary donations, contact the Southside Recreation Center, (229) 630-7252; or Tara Moss, (229) 292-4159; or email ssrc@bellsouth.net.
The meal program is expected to last through June 30 but may run into July if funds are available, representatives said.
