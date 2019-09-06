VALDOSTA – Tickets are available for the Sixth Annual BARC Ball – Enchanted Evening.
The ball is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Valdosta State University Ballroom, organizers said. The gala evening will include dinner, live music by TannersLane, silent auctions and a reverse drawing for a chance to win $2,500, $1,500 or $1,000.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at Home & Light on St. Augustine Road, Western Auto on Central Avenue or from BARC at PetSmart during adoption events on Saturdays, organizers said.
Online ticket purchases can be made at www.eventbrite.com.
Ticket holders do not have to be present for their tickets to be entered into the reverse drawing so purchases just for the drawing alone are encouraged to support the rescue animals, organizers said.
"BARC is excited to announce the following details regarding this year’s event," organizers said. "Valdosta Nissan will provide courtesy transportation between the Valdosta State University parking garage and the Student Union. Local radio personality Sara Sumner has volunteered her time to be the evening’s emcee. The group TannersLane has reunited for the BARC Ball so guests can dance the night away. Elizabeth Godwin of Sisters Studio Photography will join guests to capture all the memories.
"At the end of the ball, BARC will have a special drawing for a $500 Steel’s Jewelry gift certificate. Tickets for this drawing are $5 each or $20 for five tickets and are currently on sale at the BARC Ball ticket locations as previously listed. Steel’s Jewelry ticket holders do not have to be present for this drawing."
This Sixth Annual BARC Ball is possible due to the generosity of a hundred individuals and businesses that sponsored or donated silent auction items. Platinum level sponsors are Brandon, Rackley & Dukes; Chicken Salad Chick; Jerry and Kay Jennett; Samuel and Janet Kellett; US Press; and Valdosta Nissan.
For additional information about purchasing tickets, donating items for auction, or sponsoring, contact BARC Humane Society at (229) 244-5870.
