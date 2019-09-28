'Barbershop' targets young men

VALDOSTA – Staff at Georgia Home Visiting Lowndes seeks to educate young men at the Third Annual Barbershop Talk Series.
It is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority, 1901 N. Forrest St., with the theme “United We Can Make Man.”
Organizers said the purpose of Barbershop Talk is to allow young men to feel safe and talk about issues which they may not otherwise communicate.
"It shows the young men that no matter where I am right now, there’s so much more opportunities for me,” said Berinda Nwakamma, program director of Georgia Home Visiting Lowndes.
Kevian Prather of Athletic Technique and Keith Hose, principal of Maceo Horne Learning Center, are among panelists.
Topics covered in breakout sessions are health and nutrition, relationship management, financial literacy, mental health and academics.
Darcy Gunter of Living Bridges Ministry will provide activities for mothers while Options Now representatives will offer information.
Awesome Kuts will offer free haircuts. There will be free food and door prizes.
Last year, the event welcomed 80 families. This year, Nwakamma said the hope is for at least 100 families.
Residents of all ages are welcome to attend. There is no pre-registration.
“We want to capture the needs of the whole family,” Nwakamma said.
Email berindafsg@gmail.com, or call (229) 671-8462, for more information.
