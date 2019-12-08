VALDOSTA – Much to her surprise, Annie Barbas is the 2019 Louie Peeples White award recipient.
Barbas is with the Georgia Master Gardener Extension Office volunteer program.
She was presented the award last week at a Valdosta Civic Roundtable meeting at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
The honor is named after Louie Peeples White, the former president of the Roundtable and the Lowndes County Historical Society. She was also president of the Valdosta Heritage Foundation and member of the Lowndes/Valdosta Arts Commission, organizers said.
The award is given annually to a community member with “outstanding community service.”
Other 2019 nominees were Adrian Rivers, cofounder of Bridge 11 Division of Family and Children Services Collaborative Group, and Jamie Foster-Hill, president of the local section of the National Council of Negro Women.
One of Barbas’ community efforts includes offering shade to a playground at J.L. Lomax Elementary School by getting them more trees three years ago, she said.
She also goes into schools and educates students about grooming gardens.
“I don’t look for a lot of attention. I get most of my joy of what I do for the kids at the schools when they learn,” Barbas said.
While interacting with the students provides her the most significant joy, she called the Louie Peeples White award a privilege.
Barbas personally knew White.
“She was a very sweet, lovely lady. … We talked and she was very, very gracious,” Barbas said.
She added receiving an award with White’s name on it provides a connection.
The afternoon’s second recipient was Jane Osborn, who has previously won the Louie Peeples White award.
Not present to accept, she is the first person to acquire the Living Legacy award.
“Jane Osborn is the perfect person to win this Living Legacy award for the first year because she has done tirelessly (advocacy) for the Valdosta, for the people that have needs in Valdosta,” said Darcy Gunter, Roundtable president.
She said Osborn – a retired social worker – focuses on literacy, mental health, impoverishment and services for the elderly.
Osborn has been a key asset for the Civic Roundtable, Gunter said.
Living Legacy will be awarded on an as-needed basis, she said.
Backpacks, hats and stuffed bears were donated to the Division of Family and Children Services during the meeting.
