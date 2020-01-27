VALDOSTA — An Atlanta man was arrested on drug charges after being escorted out of an establishment this past weekend, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
Dodge P. Tomlinson, 25, of Atlanta is charged with misdemeanor drugs not in original container, felony possession of Schedule IV narcotic, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to a police report released Monday.
At 1:23 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, VPD patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Baytree Road, to "assist an officer working extra duty at a local establishment," police said. "The officer working extra duty was advised by management inside, that a patron was acting disorderly and they wanted him removed from the establishment."
A person was acting out inside the establishment, refusing to following police orders, according to the VPD. While detaining the suspect, police found Xanax which was not in its original container, police said.
Other items were taken by law officers and they have been sent to be identified through testing, police said. The suspect was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
